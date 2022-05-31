Andhra Pradesh: Agriculture sector has shrunk by 11% under YSRCP rule, alleges TDP leader

Farmers facing a deep crisis, says Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar

Farmers facing a deep crisis, says Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar accused the State government of pushing the agriculture sector into a deep crisis with its ‘endless betrayals and anti-farmer policies’.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Narendra Kumar deplored that agriculture production has witnessed a steep decline in the past three years. Farmers suffered crop losses in 26 lakh acres but the government has not compensated them fairly, he alleged.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would go down in history as one who made farmers suffer, and the State has seen the highest number of suicides by farmers and tenant farmers, he alleged.

The former MLA claimed that paddy, which was sold at ₹1,600 per quintal during TDP rule, is now being sold only for ₹1,000 per quintal. The misrule of the YSRCP government has led to an 11% fall in farm production, he said.

“The government was on record that over 59 lakh farmers were cultivating different crops. Despite this, only nominal crop insurance payments were being made for them. Vacancies in veterinary hospitals are not being filled. The Gopala Mitra system is not being implemented in letter and spirit. Nobody is benefiting from the mobile veterinary assistance system,” he alleged.