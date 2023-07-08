Agriculture sector gained momentum once again in Jagan rule, says Nagi Reddy

July 08, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

The agriculture sector once again gained momentum under the Chief Ministership of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, like in the case of his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, because of their pro-farmer initiatives in the State, said M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, vice-chairman, AP State Agriculture Mission.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said the State government had been celebrating ‘YSR Rythu Dinotsavam’ (YSR Farmer’s Day) on July 8 every year since 2019, marking the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister. Rajasekhara Reddy was instrumental in the free power supply to farmers while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing day time quality power supply to the agriculture sector for nine hours free of cost.

He said that the average paddy production between 2019 and 2023 was 129.71 lakh tonnes, against 121.93 during 2014-19. The agriculture sector has been seeing a steady growth for the last four years.

He said that the average foodgrains production during 2019-23 was 165.77 lakh tonnes as against 153.95 during 2014-19.

As per the third advance estimates for the financial year 2022-23, A.P. stands first in rice (4,001 kg/ha), and maize (6,407 kg/ha) productivity in the country. The State also ranks first in the area and production of fruits and spices and second in micro irrigation area coverage. The State is also at the top in production of coconut, cocoa, chilli, oil palm, papaya, lime and tomato and in the second position in cashew, mango and sweet orange in the country. A.P. occupied the fourth position in production of milk (147.13 lakh tonne), and meat (9.54 lakh tonne), and the first place in egg production. The State’s share in production of fish and shrimp in the country was 30.82% and 76% respectively and more than 30% in country’s exports.

During 2019-22, the groundwater table has risen to 5.78 mts from 12.67 mts (2014-19), he said.