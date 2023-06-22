Agriculture officials focus on millet farming amid good prospects for kharif in Chittoor

June 22, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Having achieved 100% of the target set for the distribution of seeds to groundnut and millet farmers, the Agriculture Department of the rain-shadow Chittoor district are hopeful of a good kharif season this year.

At present, the tail-end district is eyeing the kharif acreage of about 1 lakh hectares. While the predominant crop is groundnut, sugarcane and paddy are also cultivated in small stretches.

Joint Director (Agriculture) J. Murali Krishna told The Hindu that there was no delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon in Chittoor district officially. “In the last couple of weeks, the region has seen rainfall covering over 4,000 hectares when compared to zero precipitation in the corresponding time last year. We expect good rains in the coming days,” he said.

The Agriculture Department has supplied more than 40,000 quintals of groundnut seeds to farmers, and sowing has been completed in vast stretches. The present climate is favourable for extending the sowing operations by a few weeks.

The officials expect the kharif acreage to touch the 17,000-hectare mark this year when compared to the average of more than 3,000 hectares. “Our focus is on the millet-farming, particularly ragi. We have sensitised farmers about the importance of millet farming. The Civil Supplies Department is coming forward to purchase the millet produce. This will be very helpful to farmers,” Mr. Murali Krishna said.

Awareness drive

The agriculture officials have conducted a series of awareness programmes about soil testing for farmers. “We are doing our best to encourage farmers to cultivate millet. We are getting a tremendous response,” the Agriculture Joint Director said.

Meanwhile, groundwater officials said that despite the scorching summer this year, the water table remained stable in several parts of Chittoor district. During the monsoon, the water table would go up further and it will help horticultural crops in the rain-shadow areas of western Chittoor, they said.

