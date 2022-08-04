Agriculture Minister launches cultivation of Malaysian oil palm variety in Andhra Pradesh

3F OIl Palm Privat Limited to invest ₹30 crore to promote the variety

Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy on Wednesday launched the cultivation of CALIX Q6 (SIME DARBY) oil palm variety at Nallajerla in East Godavari district. The variety was developed by Malaysian scientists and introduced by Indian-based 3F Oil Palm Private Limited.

In an official release, 3F Oil Palm Limited CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Goenka has claimed; “We are investing ₹30 crore on the CALIX Q6 oil palm variety with minimum maintenance hassles. At least 10 lakh plants will be supplied in Andhra Pradesh, covering 4,000 oil palm farmers in the State”.

The 3F Oil Palm Limited authorities have claimed that the new variety would attain the yield within 24 months and the production variation compared to the other varieties (cultivated in Andhra Pradesh) is 20-30% more . Mr. Govardhan Reddy also launched a supply of other nine oil palm varieties to the farmers on Wednesday.