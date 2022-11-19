Agriculture Minister exhorts farmers to take up oil palm cultivation in a big way in Andhra Pradesh

November 19, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - NELLORE

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Saturday exhorted the farmers to switchover from conventional crops to oil palm cultivation, taking advantage of the financial support extended by the Union and State governments with a view to cutting down the increasing edible oil import bill.

Inaugurating the oil palm planting programme for the current fiscal at Prabhagaripatnam, near Podalakur, in Nellore district, Mr. Reddy said farmers, especially in the upland areas, should take advantage of the current market boom and opt for the lucrative oil palm.

The State government had fixed an ambitious target of ensuring oil palm cultivation by farmers in over 25,000 hectares, he said, adding ₹104.15 crore had been earmarked to extended assistance for planting material, inputs for intercropping up to gestation period of four years and for maintenance, establishment of, among other things, seed gardens, nurseries, micro irrigation, bore well / water harvesting structure, vermi compost units and solar pumps.

In Nellore district alone oil palm would be promoted in over 500 hectares by extending subsidy both for indigenous and imported planting material, he said.

Oil palm price had shot up to ₹22,000 per tonne this year against ₹10,000 per tonne the previous year for various reasons, including Russia-Ukraine war.

This is at a time when the country has imported about 133.5 lakh tonnes of edible oil with palm oil accounting for the lion’s share of 56%, according to Horticulture Department sources. Farmers can get an average yield of 10 tonnes per acre.

