Agriculture, horticulture universities will be developed on lines of IITs, says Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minster

April 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAILWAY KODUR (Annamayya District)

The horticulture and agriculture universities in Andhra Pradesh will be developed on par with the IITs and NITs, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said.

The Minister was addressing the students, faculty, and farmers after inaugurating the new academic blocks, hostels, and dormitories for boys and girls on the campus of Government Horticulture College at Anantarajupeta in Annamayya district on April 29 (Friday). The facilities were constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore.

He said that Dr. YSR Horticulture University was making rapid strides by launching many farmer-friendly initiatives, besides giving a top priority to research and development.

“The State government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras to provide better services to farmers. Many countries are trying to follow the initiatives. As many as 147 agricultural laboratories are being set up across the State. Horticulture and crops are being promoted massively. Plans are being made to provide good prices to the farmers,” the Minister said.

Participating in the programme, Railway Kodur MLA and Government Whip Korumutla Srinivasulu said that the region was home to horticultural crops, and it had been improved with the establishment of a horticultural college.

Dr. YSR Horticulture University Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram accompanied the Agriculture Minister. “The university is developing new technologies for cultivation, plant protection, and post-harvest of fruits, garden crops, vegetables, flowers, aromatic crops. Aromatic oil crops are being cultivated in all 26 districts of the State,” he said.

The Minister released some publications on agriculture and coconut farming prepared by Ambaji Peta Research Station. Later, Mr. Govardhan Reddy went round the campus and inspected the various stall put up by the students.