Agriculture, farmers’ welfare at the core of State’s policies: Kanna Babu

Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Cooperation, Marketing and Food Processing Kurasala Kanna Babu has said that agriculture and its allied activities continue to be the focal area for the State government. Mr. Kanna Babu on Friday presented the Agriculture Budget for 2022-23 with an outlay of ₹R43,052.78 crore.

The Minister said that Rythu Bharosa Kendras, which stood as a game-changer in rural areas and won numerous awards, had been allocated ₹18 crore for the year. The RBKs had emerged as a single stop-centre serving the farmers from ploughing to harvesting of crops, within 48 hours. The RBK personnel were also providing suggestions on supply of quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and as procurement centres.

So far, the government had set up 10,778 RBKs, including 10,544 RBKs in rural areas and 234 in urban areas. It was also suggested to construct permanent buildings at a cost of ₹21.80 lakh per building.

Growth rate

Mr. Kanna Babu said that the growth rate in the Agriculture sector in the State was 14.5%, when compared to the national average of 9.8%.

“The RBKs can be described as modern temples of farmers and they have been appreciated so much so that diplomats from Germany have appreciated the services. The CEO of Niti Aayog has hailed their services including supply of quality inputs and ensuring farmer welfare schemes at the doorstep,’’ the Minister said.

Stating that the allocations to the agriculture sector were unmatched so far, he said the government had so far spent ₹7,020 crore for Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan, ₹1,802 crore for YSR Crop Insurance, ₹500 crores of Dr YSR Zero Interest crop loans and ₹200 crore for subsidised seeds., A sum of ₹2,000 crore was allocated towards Natural Calamities Fund and ₹1,612.62 crores was given as investment subsidy to farmers. The Minister said ₹50 crore was allocated towards integrated agri labs and ₹20 crore for ex gratia to farmers. The total allocation for agriculture activities would be ₹12,285.70 crore.

The allocations for major heads included ₹614.23 crore for the Marketing Department, ₹248.45 crore for the cooperative sector, ₹146.41 crore for the Food Processing department and ₹554.04 crore for Horticulture department.

“Pulivendula has now become the hub of Banana plantations,’” said Mr. Kanna Babu.

For the Sericulture department, ₹98.99 crore had been allocated, ₹421.15 crore had been allocated for Acharya N G Ranga Agriculture University, ₹59.91 crore for YSR Horticulture University and ₹122.50 crore had been allocated for Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University.

An amount of ₹1,027.82 crore had been allocated for Animal Husbandry department and ₹337.23 crore had been allocated for development of fisheries department. The Budget had allocated ₹5,000 crore to power subsidy, ₹8,328 crore for linking MGNREGS to agriculture, ₹50 crore to YSR Jala Kala and ₹11,450 crore had been allocated for the Irrigation Department.