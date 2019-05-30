Agriculture and industrial sectors get priority in annual credit plan

Annual Credit Plan for East Godavari district has been designed for the year 2019-20 with an expected outlay of ₹23,561.83 crore, in which a sum of ₹12,820 crore would be spent on agriculture and allied sectors.

The district Lead bank, in association with the NABARD, has chalked out the plan according priority to developing the agriculture and industrial sectors.

Releasing the plan at the district-level consultative committee meeting here on Wednesday, Collector Kartikeya Misra observed that there had been a 22% increase in the credit plan amount as compared to the ₹19,348 crore earmarked for the last year’s plan.

“Top priority is being accorded to disburse crop loans and term loans, besides encouraging the farmers to buy tillers and other inputs and opting for the construction of warehouses,” he said.

A sum of ₹1,665 crore would be spent on the development of dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors, he added.

Bankers lauded

Lauding the efforts of the bankers in achieving the targets of the last year’s credit plan, Mr. Misra said that it was happy to note that over 90% of the tenant farmers from the district got farm loans in the last financial year. He said that the banks were undertaking several welfare programmes as part of fulfilling their corporate social responsibility and offering educational loans to the students.

Joint Collector Ch. Sathi Babu, Assistant Collector Pratibha Rani, Andhra Bank Deputy General Manager K.V. Rammohan Rao, Lead District Manager B.V. Subrahmanyam and other officials were present.