Agriculture, allied sectors in deep crisis: Yanamala

Vijayawada

27 September 2021 00:45 IST

‘Farm meters will prove to be the last straw that will break farmers’ back’

The TDP has alleged that agriculture and allied sectors are suffering under the YSRCP rule in the State.

“The average annual growth of agriculture and allied sectors during 2017-18 and 2018-19 was 10.5 %. The TDP was in power then. The average annual growth has slipped to 6.04 % during 2019-20 and 2020-21,” TDP Polit Bureau member and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement on Sunday.

Similarly, aquaculture growth fell from 27.4% during TDP term to 6.9% now. Horticulture growth rate, which was 17.7% during TDP term, fell to 4.4% now, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

Stating that agriculture and allied sectors were in deep crisis, the TDP leader said the percentage of population dependent on agriculture fell from 70 to 50 as a result.

“Farmers are already debt ridden. Fixing meters to agriculture pump sets will prove to the last straw that will break the farmers’ back. Payments are not being made in time for the crops purchased from the farmers,” he said.