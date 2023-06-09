ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture, allied sectors get priority in annual credit plan of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh 

June 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Madhavilatha on Friday unveiled the annual credit plan of the banks targeting to disburse loans worth ₹10,178 crore to the agriculture and allied sectors in the financial year 2023-24 in the East Godavari district.

The District Consultative Committee on Banks, comprising NABARD District Manager Y.S. Swami Naidu, Reserve Bank of India Regional Officer (Godavari Region) A. Naga Praveena and other bankers, on Friday reviewed the credit plan. 

The annual credit plan has set a target to disburse ₹2,887 crore of loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. Ms. Madhavilatha has appealed to the banks to achieve the targets set for the crop loans for the tenant farmers, TIDCO houses and Jagananna Thodu schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US