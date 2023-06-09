Agriculture, allied sectors get priority in annual credit plan of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh 

June 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

District Collector K. Madhavilatha on Friday unveiled the annual credit plan of the banks targeting to disburse loans worth ₹10,178 crore to the agriculture and allied sectors in the financial year 2023-24 in the East Godavari district.

The District Consultative Committee on Banks, comprising NABARD District Manager Y.S. Swami Naidu, Reserve Bank of India Regional Officer (Godavari Region) A. Naga Praveena and other bankers, on Friday reviewed the credit plan.

The annual credit plan has set a target to disburse ₹2,887 crore of loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. Ms. Madhavilatha has appealed to the banks to achieve the targets set for the crop loans for the tenant farmers, TIDCO houses and Jagananna Thodu schemes.