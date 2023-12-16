Agriculture activity will be lucrative with adoption of innovative technology: Vice-Chancellor

December 16, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Acharya NG Ranga University Vice-Chancellor R. Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi on December 16 said that agriculture activity would be lucrative with the adoption of new technology and marketing techniques. She participated as the chief guest for the two-day national seminar on ‘Food security and sustainable rural livelihoods’ in Naira agriculture college of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the University was helping farmers to learn new techniques in agriculture activities to get more yield with less investments.

Associate Dean of the college D. Srinivas, International Rice Research Institute (Cuttack) Director A.K. Nayak, agriculture scientist M.S. Sesha Sai and others were present.