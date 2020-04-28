Agricultural workers to be allowed into East Godavari

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Tuesday assured that migrant workers would be permitted to visit East Godavari district to meet the requirement of workers in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

Mr. Kannababu and Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subashchandra Bose on Tuesday conducted a field inspection of the agriculture and allied sectors to ascertain the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown as well as recent rains on the sector.

In an interaction with mango farmers and other entrepreneurs in rural areas of Kakinada, Mr. Kannababu said, “The grievances of mango farmers are being addressed. The export of mangoes will also be encouraged, despite recent rains resulting in a great loss. The State is keen to address the woes of those engaged in processing mango pulp and jelly.” In Ponduru village, Mr. Kannababu and Mr. Bose inaugurated a mango jelly unit.

“The State government is ensuring all means of support to those engaged in the agriculture and allied sectors which have been badly impacted due to the lockdown,” Mr. Bose said.

Kakinada MP V. Geetha Viswanath and district officials accompanied the public representatives.