Agri sector saw unprecedented progress under YSRCP, says Kakani

The agriculture sector in Andhra Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented progress during the last four years, and the proactive steps taken by the State government have helped the sector to flourish like never before, said Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

On the eve of Rythu Dinotsavam, the Minister, speaking to The Hindu over phone on Friday, claimed that the agriculture sector reported a negative growth of -6.5% under the TDP regime in the State, as compared to a growth rate of 8.20% in 2021-22 under the YSRCP.

“The production of food grains witnessed a 13% growth from 149.56 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 to 169.3 lakh tonnes in 2022-23. Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a leader in the country’s agribusiness industry with exports worth ₹44,539 crore ($5.59 billion), showcasing a notable growth rate of 5.95% during 2021-22. Also, initiatives such as commodity-based food parks in Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Chittoor districts with a capacity of 15 MT food grains and 18 MT fruit have boosted the exports for agri and food processing by 5.95% during the 2021-22 financial year, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said.

“The YSRCP government fulfilled almost all of its promises related to the farm sector. No previous dispensation has done anything comparable to ours. Introduction of Rythu Bharosa, Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, free crop insurance, nine hours of free power supply, and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are some of the highlights. The RBKs benefited 52 lakh farmers with an aid of ₹27,062 crore. Also, Sunna Vaddi Runalu provided investment support to 17 lakh farmers with an aid of ₹1,834 crore. As of December 2022, the government spent ₹7,700 crore to provide free power to 18 lakh farmers,” he said.

Elaborating on the objective of RBKs, which he said have not only won international awards, but have also become role models for other States, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said that the e-crop system, agriculture produce procurement, input subsidy in the same cropping session, and fee crop insurance schemes are also being studied as models by other States. The government implemented drip irrigation schemes worth ₹2,079 crore. This includes clearing of dues kept pending during TDP rule to the tune of ₹900 crore, he added.

The State government will organise Rythu Dinotsavam on Saturday on the occasion of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary, rededicating itself to the development of agriculture sector in the State, he said.

