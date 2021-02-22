Agri output increased despite COVID, says ICAR chief

Fourth convocation of Dr. YSR Horticultural University held

Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Director-General Trilochan Mohapatra has said that India stood second in production of fruits and vegetables in the world with 320.11 million tonnes this year.

“When almost all the sectors suffered due to COVID-19, there was not much impact on agriculture industry. Despite lockdown, there was a growth in agriculture production,” Mr. Mohapatra said.

Participating virtually in the fourth convocation of Dr. YSR Horticultural University on Monday, Mr. Mohapatra called upon students to take up research and become job-givers than job-seekers after passing out from the university.

Andhra Pradesh was in the top position in horticulture with a production of 301.73 lakh metric tonnes and the area under cultivation was 17.48 lakh hectares. The State made a significant contribution to the country’s horticulture crops by increasing the area of cultivation, said Mr. Mohapatra.

He said he Dr. YSR Horticultural University, which was the second of its kind in the country, was serving the needs of the fast-growing horticulture sector in providing human resources, improved technologies for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, an economic relief package announced by Government of India, and in extending new technologies and ideas to the farmers.

Congratulating the students who were conferred with degrees, he asked the youngsters to utilize their knowledge and help the farmers.

New varieties

University Vice-Chancellor T. Janakiram said horticulture played a unique role in India’s economy by improving the income of the rural people. Andhra Pradesh stood first in production of chilli, cocoa, lime oil palm, tomato and papaya, and second in production of mango, cashew, and sweet orange in India.

“Dr. YSR Horticulture University is committed to supporting the horticulture farmers of the State by strengthening Rythu Bharosa Kendras established by the State government at the village level. The varsity has developed and released many fruit, spices, condiments and vegetable varieties,” he said.

Neelgoa, Swarna, Jaehangir, AU Ramani of mango, Godavari Bontha of Banana, Abhaya Ganda, Vynateya Gango, Kalpa Pratibha in coconut, Lavanya of tirmeric, Swarna kapoori of betelvine, Suruchi of coriander and some of the research outcomes of the Dr. YSRHU.

The university awarded horticulture degrees to 2019 students, including 1,604 in B.Sc and 375 in M.Sc during the first, second and third convocations. In fourth convocation, degrees were conferred on 635 students, Dr. Janakiram said.

Medals presented

The Smt. Anne Shikhamany Memorial Gold Medal was awarded to Kancherla Divya and Mondeddula Dhathri for securing highest marks, Sri. Devarakonda Pullayya Sastry Gold Medal to Seeram Phanindra, Dr. T.B. Dasarathi Gold to medal to PG students, G. Indraja, Duddukuri Srikanth and N. Amrutha Pavani.

Best Teacher award was presented to R.V. Sujatha, associate professor, and best research scientist award was awarded to C. Venkata Ramana, senior scientist.