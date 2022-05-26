Agri officers conduct raids on 5 shops, seize 10.6 metric tonnes of stocks

Officials of the Agriculture Department seized seeds and fertilizers that were stocked beyond limit or not permitted, during raids conducted on five shops on Wednesday. The department seized 10.6 metric tonnes of stocks valued at ₹9.45 lakh.

The Hindu had published about the exorbitant prices of seeds in Anantapur district and the non-availability of cotton and sunflower seeds, following which Agriculture Joint Director B. Chandra Naik, along with staff, conducted raids on some shops and found discrepancies in the stock register and actual stocks.

The officials said raids would continue if any complaint was received.

Also, some difference in prices was noticed, and some stock was suppressed, following which the department filed cases under FCO 1985 and Seed Control Order of 1983.

Mr. Naik told The Hindu on Tuesday that the department had warned all the dealers and retailers of strict action in case anyone ran business in violation of the orders.

Cases were booked against Sanjeevaraya Fertilizers, Balaji Agri Inputs, Lakshmi Venkateswara Fertilisers and Pesticides, Palem Agro Centre, and Dharani Pesticides and seeds.