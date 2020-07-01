Agri call centre a big hit: official

Special Commissioner (Agriculture) H. Arun Kumar on Wednesday said the Agriculture Call Centre, set up at Gannavaram in Krishna district, is being operated from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The response is overwhelming with several farmers calling and clarifying their doubts, he said.
Farmers can dial toll-free number 155251 and their questions will be answered by experts from Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU), retired scientists and crop experts. The call centre is being run in two shifts for the convenience of the farmers, the Special Commissioner said.
Besides, 31 call centre executives, who have field experience, were appointed in the call centre. Farmers were asking questions on use of fertilizers and pesticides.
This was the first centre being jointly run in the State by the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Horticulture departments. Depending on the calls, experts are also undertaking field visits, Mr. Arun Kumar said.
