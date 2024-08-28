GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AG&P Pratham to provide piped natural gas to units in Sri City

Updated - August 28, 2024 05:14 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 05:06 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
AG&P Pratham’s Regional Head Gautam Anand addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Tuesday.

AG&P Pratham's Regional Head Gautam Anand addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The region’s authorised gas distribution company, AG&P Pratham, is getting ready to provide piped natural gas (PNG) supply to individual industrial units in Sri City.

The project aims to provide industrial, commercial and residential sectors within Sri City with environment-friendly natural gas solutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in March this year to foster a robust alliance in creating an extensive natural gas pipeline network to connect the potential customers across the integrated business city.

After the clamping of Model Code of Conduct, the conduct of general elections and the change of guard in the State, the recent visit of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to Sri City acted as a catalyst in taking the tie-up forward.

According to Abhilesh Gupta, managing director and CEO, AG&P, there is a huge potential for the companies in Sri City to reduce their carbon footprint by transitioning their employee transportation vehicles to CNG.

“Our proposed CNG fuelling station within the industrial park will cater to the transportation needs of Sri City. The residential societies within Sri City will also benefit from PNG for domestic purposes”, said Gautam Anand, Regional Head, AG&P Pratham.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said the company, having exclusive domain over Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Annamayya districts, had already launched 56 CNG stations, including three live LCNG stations, besides laying over 3,350 km of one-inch pipeline to connect more than 46,000 households.

The company has a registered base of 14,500 households for supply of piped natural gas in Tirupati and has laid 110 km of steel pipeline and 150 km of Medium-Density Polyethylene pipeline, with plans to connect 50,000 households in the next two to three years. It has established 14 CNG stations in Chittoor and Tirupati, with plans to establish new stations in Srikalahasti and Madanapalle.

