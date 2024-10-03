AG&P Prathamopened its exclusive compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station with a decompressor unit in Puttaparthi to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to Prashanthi Nilayam, households at Puttaparthi, and CNG to transport vehicles in Anantapur-Kadapa region.

R.J Rathnakar, the managing trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, V. Rathan, Sri Sathya Sai district Superintendent of Police, Chiragdeep Datta, the chief operating officer of AG&P Pratham and Susheel Jad, president and general counsel of AG&P Pratham, were present on the occasion.

The newly launched CNG station and DCU outlet, covering an area of 8700 square feet, caters to the natural gas needs in the transportation and domestic sectors in the nearby areas of Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram, Penukonda, Gorantala. These state-of-the-art facilities are designed to meet the growing demand for CNG across various types of vehicles, ranging from three-wheelers to four-wheelers and light commercial vehicles. CNG vehicle owners can enjoy significant savings, with fuel costs potentially reduced up to 30%.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rathnakar said the facility will not only help reduce carbon footprint but also enhance the transportation network. “I urge everyone to embrace the use of piped natural gas (PNG) for the benefit of our community and to fully appreciate the diverse advantages it offers. As we strive together to build a sustainable future for generations to come, I encourage everyone to consider converting to compressed natural gas (CNG). By making this shift, we are significantly contributing to emission reduction and promoting environmental responsibility,” he said.

Chirag Patel, the deputy regional head of AG&P Pratham said that they are committed to paving the way for green homes and sustainable mobility in India. “Our rapid expansion of advanced city gas distribution infrastructure reflects our dedication to this mission. The newly launched CNG and DCU outlet is a milestone in our efforts to provide the region with clean, non-pollutant natural gas. With a substantial investment of nearly ₹22 crore in this advanced facility, AG&P Pratham is spearheading the establishment of a comprehensive pipeline network spanning approximately 24 km, which will be completed in a phased manner over the next eight to nine months,’’ he said.

The accessible piped natural gas solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial use will not only eliminate the hassles of gas refills but also enhance safety and reduce cost, he added.

In addition to the newly inaugurated facilities, AG&P Pratham is set to develop extensive gas infrastructure in Sri Satya Sai district, catering to diverse customer segments, including industrial, commercial, and residential users. This initiative aligns with the government’s vision of transitioning to a natural gas-based economy and aims to achieve a 20 percent reduction in carbon emissions. Every domestic gas line will be designed for maximum convenience, featuring enhanced safety, minimal maintenance, zero leakage, and a reliable supply.

