‘Agnipath scheme will lead to militarisation of society’

All India Progressive Forum leader says the scheme will spell doom for youth

The ‘Agnipath’ scheme intended to recruit aspirants for a short service in the defence forces will spell a doom for youth, said All India Progressive Forum Andhra Pradesh unit General Secretary S. Hanumanth Reddy.

The “time-tested” old scheme of recruitment, which had helped the defence forces raise youth with a commitment to serve the country for a period of up to 20 years, should be continued, he told reporters here after a meeting with youth aspiring to join defence forces.

The new recruitment scheme would lead to militarisation of the society as every year about 40,000 ex-Agniveers(who had been trained in the use of arms and ammunition) return as only 25% of them would stand a chance to get recruited in the defence forces. The demoralised youth without permanent jobs could go in the wrong path, he said.

Youth from Prakasam district, especially from the Markapur revenue division, prepare hard for an entry into the armed forces. At least one in each family join the defence forces in the mandals of Markapur, Giddalur, Racherla, Kumarole, Pedaraveedu and Yerragondapalem.