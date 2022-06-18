Agnipath agitation: Suspect in Secunderabad violence taken into custody

VIJAYAWADA

The police have reportedly taken Avula Subba Rao, who allegedly instigated the violence at the Secunderabad railway station, into custody.

Mr. Subba Rao, who established Sai Defence Academy at Narsaraopet in Andhra Pradesh, as well as in Hyderabad and other places, is accused of inciting violence at Secunderabad station over the implementation of Agnipath scheme , on Friday.

The trouble-mongers burnt some bogies and resorted to arson at the railway station. One person, Damodar Rakesh of Narsampet in Telangana, reportedly died in the firing.

Opposing the recruitment of Agniveers through the Agnipath scheme, protesters reportedly planned attacks on major railway stations, Central government offices and army recruitment offices in Andhra Pradesh.

The accused, Subba Rao, an ex-serviceman, allegedly sent messages and provoked the army aspirants and instigated the youth, thereby causing violence, the investigation officers suspect.

Sources from the Director-General of Police’s office confirmed that Mr. Subba Rao was taken into custody by the Palnadu police late on Friday night.

Security tightened

Meanwhile, security was tightened at Guntur, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry and other railway and bus stations to prevent any untoward incidents.

In Vijayawada, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata visited the railway station and reviewed the situation with South Central Railway (SCR) authorities.

“We have taken the rowdy and history sheeters into custody. Measures have been taken to prevent violence in the railway stations,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Personnel of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and the local forces were deployed at the bus and railway stations.

Tabs on social media

“Vigil has been intensified on social media groups as criminals are communicating and sending messages, videos and photographs through various social media platforms,” said a senior police officer. Instructions had been given to the Superintendents of Police to keep a watch on social media groups to control the mobs, the officer said.