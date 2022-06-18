Octopus, RPF, APSP and law and order forces guarding the Vijayawada railway station in the wake of violence at the Secunderabad railway station. | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

June 18, 2022 15:20 IST

Vigil being maintained on social media groups, says police

The police have reportedly taken Avula Subba Rao, who provoked violence at the Secunderabad railway station, into custody.

Mr. Subba Rao, who established Sai Defence Academy at Narsaraopet in Andhra Pradesh as well as in Hyderabad and other places, is accused of inciting violence at the Secunderabad railway station over the implementation of Agnipath scheme, on Friday.

The trouble-mongers burnt some bogies and resorted to arson at the railway station. One person, Damodar Rakesh of Narsampet in Telangana, reportedly died in the firing.

Opposing the recruitment of Agniveers through the Agnipath scheme, protestors planned attacks on major railway stations, Central government offices and army recruitment offices in Andhra Pradesh.

The accused, Subba Rao, an ex-serviceman, allegedly sent messages and provoked the army aspirants and instigated the youth, thereby causing violence, the investigation officers suspect.

Sources from the DGP’s office confirmed that Subba Rao was taken into custody late in the night on Friday.

Security was tightened at Guntur, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry and other railway and bus stations to prevent any untoward incidents.

In Vijayawada, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata visited the railway station and reviewed the situation with South Central Railway (SCR) authorities. “We have taken the rowdy and history sheeters into custody. Measures have been taken to prevent violence in the railway stations,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Forces of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and the local forces were deployed at the bus and railway stations.

“Vigil has been intensified on social media groups as criminals were communicating and sending messages, videos and photographs through various social media platforms,” said a senior police officer.

Instructions have been given to the Superintendents of Police to keep a watch on social media groups to control the mobs, the officer said.