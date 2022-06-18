Agnipath aftermath: police beef up security, take 112 persons into preventive custody in Prakasam

As protest against Agnipath scheme continues across the country, policemen posted at the Erode Railway Junction to prevent untoward incidents in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

June 18, 2022 12:35 IST

Key conspirator in Secunderabad arson case nabbed by police is a native of Prakasam

ASR Sai Defence Academy Director Avula Subba Rao who has been taken into custody by Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the arson in Secunderabad railway station, hails from Cumbum in Prakasam district.

''Though Subba Rao hails from Cumbum he does not live here. He has settled in Narasraopet'', Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said when contacted by The Hindu.

A large number of youth from Markapur division in Prakasam district prepare for jobs in the armed forces by joining his academy run in Narasraopet in Palnadu district, according to police sources here.

During the probe, police found that Mr. Rao had allegedly instigated youth to resort to arson in Secunderabad railway station in protest against Agnipath as a majority of the trainees who had paid hefty fees for coaching would not qualify for a job under the new recruitment scheme.

Provocative messages had been circulated in the social media groups of other private defence academies as well, the probe revealed.

Meanwhile, Prakasam police, who have stepped up security acrosss the district took into preventive custody 112 persons to prevent any violence.

Passengers travelling by trains, buses and other modes of transport were subjected to security checks. Patrolling has been intensified in all the railway stations, bus stations and central government offices across the district with focus on Ongole, Markapur and Giddalur under the supervision of three additional superintendents of police, the SP said.

Check posts have been set up at important junctions.. She urged the youth not to be misguided by anti-social elements trying to whip up violence.

Many youth in this drought-prone district hail from families of ex-servicemen especially in the mandals of Markapur, Giddalur, Racherla, Kumarole, Cumbum, Bestavaripeta and Ardhaveedu. At least one member from each family serve in the defence forces.