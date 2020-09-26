Agitation staged opposing nuclear plant at Kovvada

‘Project will be a bane of North Andhra region’

CITU State vice-president and Anti Nuclear Power Plant Committee convener D. Govinda Rao on Saturday urged the Union government to drop the plan to set up an atomic power plant at Kovvada, near Ranasthalam, in Srikakulam district.

Addressing the CITU activists and members of the committee, who staged an agitation at Kovvada, Mr. Govinda Rao said the nuclear project would be a bane of the North Andhra region because of its adverse impact on the ecology.

“Should there be an accident, the impact will be felt up to Chatrapur in neighbouring Odisha and Kakinada in East Godavari district. Almost all the countries, including Germany, are avoiding nuclear power. But the Indian government is trying to promote nuclear power plants to benefit the U.S.-based companies,” Mr. Govinda Rao said.

Former Kotapalem sarpanch Sunkari Dhananjay alleged that the NDA government had shifted the project to Andhra Pradesh from Gujarat, where people had agitated against it.

CITU leaders Ch. Ammannaidu and N.V. Ramana spoke.