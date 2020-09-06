Agitation by outsourced staff of TTD continues

TIRUPATI

06 September 2020 23:43 IST

An agitation by outsourced employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) reached the 21st day on Sunday after they decided to intensify their stir against the management’s decision to get them under the ambit of Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services (APCOS).

The outsourced employees are of the view that their future will be safe under the financially-strong TTD, rather than under a new umbrella.

TTD Employees Bank director G. Venkatesam, who is also the honorary president of TTD Staff and Workers Union, visited the dharna camp and expressed solidarity with the agitating employees. “It has been three months since the outsourcing employees have flagged the issue, but neither the officials, nor the trust board has responded. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s poll promise to bring them under a time-scale system within three months of coming to power is yet to be kept,” he said.

Outsourcing Staff Welfare Association president Hari Prasad, general secretary Hari Krishna, treasurer Naveen Kumar and vice-president G. Hari Krishna said they would continue to fight till the management agrees to a mutually-acceptable solution.