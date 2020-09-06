Agitation by outsourced staff of TTD continues

An agitation by outsourced employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) reached the 21st day on Sunday after they decided to intensify their stir against the management’s decision to get them under the ambit of Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services (APCOS).
The outsourced employees are of the view that their future will be safe under the financially-strong TTD, rather than under a new umbrella.
TTD Employees Bank director G. Venkatesam, who is also the honorary president of TTD Staff and Workers Union, visited the dharna camp and expressed solidarity with the agitating employees. “It has been three months since the outsourcing employees have flagged the issue, but neither the officials, nor the trust board has responded. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s poll promise to bring them under a time-scale system within three months of coming to power is yet to be kept,” he said.
Outsourcing Staff Welfare Association president Hari Prasad, general secretary Hari Krishna, treasurer Naveen Kumar and vice-president G. Hari Krishna said they would continue to fight till the management agrees to a mutually-acceptable solution.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath