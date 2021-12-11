Agitation against sale of VSP is entering a criticial phase: AITUC

Visakhapatnam

11 December 2021 23:52 IST

‘It will take the shape of the stir against farm laws’

The agitation that has been taken up by the employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and trade unions against the Union Government’s proposal of 100% strategic sale of the VSP is entering a critical phase and from now on it will take the shape of the agitation that the farmers had taken up against the farm laws in Delhi, said AITUC national secretary G. Obulesu.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day workshop of the AITUC at the Viskahapatnam Steel Plant, here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that after wining in the second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team has been focussing on privatisation of Central public sector units, which is bad for the nation.

Mr. Obulesu said that despite not been given any captive mines, the employees of the VSP has toiled hard to take the production capacity from 3.2 to 7.3 million tonnes.

State Secretary of AITUC D. Adinarayana said that the VSP was achieved after a long struggle and over 30 people have sacrificed their lives. This plant is wrapped with the emotion of people of Andhra and it will not be privatised, he said.