Agitating academic consultants at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati taken to police station

August 27, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Contract teachers feel ‘let down’ by university management

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus on Sunday witnessed tense moments after the protest by academic consultants against the management took an unexpected turn on the fourth day.

The SVU Academic Consultants Association president Kishore Kumar Reddy and executive member Mahadeva Reddy were forcibly taken to the SVU Campus Police Station and bind-over cases allegedly slapped on them.

Boycotting classes, the consultants have been demanding the immediate implementation of G.O.No.110 issued in 2022 as it will effect a change in their designation from academic consultants to assistant professors (contract). Further, it will also get them increments based on their service period and educational qualification, said association secretary I.S. Kishore.

As the university authorities wanted the executive council to approve the decision, the protesting teachers said the same had been implemented by several universities in the State, but not SVU. “As a result, we, the doctorate-holding teachers, are not even getting enough to meet our basic needs. Also, we have not been paid salary for two months,” a consultant told The Hindu, requesting anonymity.

Notably, the consultants were reportedly showcased as assistant professors during the recent visit of a NAAC peer team, but the change was not actually made on record. The teachers were protesting by way of novel demonstrations all these days.

Vice-chancellor K. Raja Reddy urged the consultants to exercise restraint till the matter is placed before the executive council and cleared in their favour. He, however, took serious note of the teachers foul-mouthing the authorities during the agitation.

