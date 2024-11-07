 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aghori’s self-immolation bid triggers tension in Srikalahasti

Aghori accuses the police of behaving rudely with her, forcing her to take the extreme step

Published - November 07, 2024 07:38 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Aghori attempting to self-immolate in front of Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti town in Tirupati district on Thursday.

Aghori attempting to self-immolate in front of Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti town in Tirupati district on Thursday.

Devotees visiting the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti town were left tensed when a female ‘Aghori Naga sadhu’ tried to self-immolate in front of the temple on Thursday.

As part of her pilgrimage to various Shiva temples, the Aghori reached Srikalahasti and was preparing to enter the shrine when the temple security staff requested her to wear proper clothing. Meanwhile, Aghoris remain naked, even in public places, and she maintained that Aghoris preferred to worship Shiva in their traditional format and told the staff not to insist upon wearing clothes.

After a brief altercation, the staff informed the local police, who reached the spot to defuse the situation. In a fit of rage, the Aghori took out a petrol can from her car, doused it over herself and the vehicle and attempted self-immolation. However, this attempt was thwarted immediately.

Upon witnessing this, panicked devotees ran helter-skelter from the spot, while the police poured water on her. Women police, accompanied by some local women, attempted to drape a cloth over her body and shifted her to a local hospital.

The Aghori accused the police of behaving rudely with her, thereby forcing her to take the extreme step. On the other hand, the temple security staff explained that they were only following the rule book on the temple dress code.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.