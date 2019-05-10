Agenda for Cabinet meet cleared by committee

The Screening committee chaired by Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam has cleared the agenda prepared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for State Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 14. The committee would send the agenda to the Election Commission of India for ratification through Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi.

The committee on Thursday discussed the agenda and cleared all the subjects listed by the CMO. The agenda includes a review on Fani cyclone relief, drinking water in the State, seasonal conditions, including drought and employment situation, including NREGS.

General Administration Department (GAD) officials and Secretaries of the various department attended the meeting. The Chief Secretary sent the agenda items to the Principal Secretaries concerned the following note from the CMO on the proposed Cabinet meeting. The officials are expecting that the ECI would respond before May 12 and thus the Cabinet meeting could be conducted on May 14, sources say. As the model code of conduct is in vogue, the clearance from the EC is mandatory. When CMO Principal Secretary G. Sai Prasad met the CS to discuss the Chief Minister’s proposal, Mr. Subrahmanyam made it clear that the ECI had to be informed 48 hours in advance. The agenda for the meeting should also be cleared by the EC. Initially, the CMO wanted the Cabinet meeting to be held on May 10, but revised the schedule to May 14.