Agency bandh total on Day 1

The first 24 hours in the 48-hour bandh call given by the Girijan Joint Action Committee in the Visakha Agency passed off peacefully .
The bandh was near total with vehicles, including APSRTC buses remaining off the road, and shops and establishments closed for the day.
The bandh call was given by the JAC demanding that the State government file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the apex court’s quashing of the order providing 100% reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates for the posts of teachers in schools in the Scheduled Areas.
JAC demand
“Since the Assembly is in progress, we want that the State government to file a review petition and see that G.O. 3, which was passed in the year 2000 be brought back into implementation. The G.O. guaranteed 100% reservation for STs for the posts of teachers in schools in Schedule Areas,” said Killo Surendra of the JAC.
Additional forces were deployed in all the 11 mandals in the Agency area to prevent untoward incident.
Earlier, the bandh call for the same issue was given on June 9 and it was supported by the CPI (Maoist).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath