Agency bandh total on Day 1

The first 24 hours in the 48-hour bandh call given by the Girijan Joint Action Committee in the Visakha Agency passed off peacefully .

The bandh was near total with vehicles, including APSRTC buses remaining off the road, and shops and establishments closed for the day.

The bandh call was given by the JAC demanding that the State government file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the apex court’s quashing of the order providing 100% reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates for the posts of teachers in schools in the Scheduled Areas.

JAC demand

“Since the Assembly is in progress, we want that the State government to file a review petition and see that G.O. 3, which was passed in the year 2000 be brought back into implementation. The G.O. guaranteed 100% reservation for STs for the posts of teachers in schools in Schedule Areas,” said Killo Surendra of the JAC.

Additional forces were deployed in all the 11 mandals in the Agency area to prevent untoward incident.

Earlier, the bandh call for the same issue was given on June 9 and it was supported by the CPI (Maoist).