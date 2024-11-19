 />
Agency areas in Andhra Pradesh’s ASR district continue to record single digit temperature

Araku Valley, Dumbriguda, and G. Madugula register a minimum temperature of about 8° Celsius

Published - November 19, 2024 07:41 pm IST - PADERU

Harish Gilai
Photography enthusiasts taking pictures as thick fog engulfs the area near a waterfall, in the Agency area of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Photography enthusiasts taking pictures as thick fog engulfs the area near a waterfall, in the Agency area of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

For the second consecutive day on November 19, 2024 (Tuesday), the Agency areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district experienced a steep drop in temperature, especially during the early hours when it plummeted to single digit.

As per the readings observed at the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) of the A.P. State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Dumbriguda recorded 8.2° Celsius during the early hours of the day, while G. Madugula registered 8.4° Celsius. Araku Valley recorded 8.5° Celsius.

Masada in Hukumpeta recorded 10.5° Celsius, while Paderu and Munchingputtu experienced 10.8° and 10.9° Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature hovered over 11° Celsius at Chintapalli, G.K. Veedhi and a few other areas. There was about 3° Celsius drop in temperature in Chintapalli and Paderu in the last 24 hours. Chintapalli, which recorded 14.4° Celsius in the early hours of November 18 (Monday), registered 11.9° Celsius on November 19.

At Lambasingi

The temperature recorded at Lambasingi, which is close to Chintapalli, was reportedly between 9° and 10° Celsius.

People say that severe cold weather conditions are being experienced between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. daily.

Meanwhile, people in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts are experiencing chilly weather for the last couple of days.

The minimum temperature fell to about 15° to 17° Celsius in many areas in Anakapalli district such as Madugula, Cheedikada, Kasimkota, K. Kotapadu, Golugonda, Kotlavuratla, Yelamanchili, Devarapalli, Butchayyapeta, and Chodavaram, and Pendurthi, Padmanabham, Anandapuram and a few other areas in Visakhapatnam district.

Published - November 19, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / weather / tourism

