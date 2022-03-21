Age no bar for learning, proves 64-year-old Anantapur man

V. Satyanarayana Reddy secures 140th rank in Geomatics Engineering in GATE-2022

V. Satyanarayana Reddy(64), a retired Deputy Executive Engineer, has proved that age is no bar for learning and academic achievements by securing 140th rank (534 GATE score) in Geomatics Engineering in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) this year.

With 39 years of experience in rural engineering and having executed and worked on several projects in roads and buildings, irrigation, rural water supply and sanitation sectors in his career, Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy superannuated as a successful employee in improving the quality of works in Anantapur district in 2018. After getting his diploma in Civil Engineering (LCE in 1978) from Government Polytechnic, Anantapur, and B.Tech(1982-86 part-time) from the JNTUA College of Engineering, Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy began doing his M.E. in Public Health Engineering in 1989. However, he could not finish the course.

He made a second attempt by starting M. Tech in Water Resources Engineering in 1992, but once again, he could not make it through the course due to personal problems.

Despite hurdles and years of distance from academics, the desire to continue higher studies did not wane in him.

In 2019, after his retirement, Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy began anew his preparation for his long-pending goals and this time, he completed M. Tech in Computer Aided Structural Engineering from the JNTUA College successfully.

Continuing the streak, he wished to do a second M. Tech course as well, for which he secured 140th rank in GATE the newly-introduced discipline of Geomatics Engineering.

He had attempted the GATE thrice(in 1985, 2019, 2020) earlier before he passed the exam with flying colours in 2022. Mr. Satyanarayana is now waiting for further information regarding allotment of college based on his rank.

JNTUA Registrar Chundupalli Sashidhar felicitated Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy on the campus on Monday.