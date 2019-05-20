Age, domain no bar for launching a startup, says CII A.P. chief

Age and domain were not a bar when it came to entrepreneurship, which was the key to fostering a strong business ecosystem, said Galla Vijay Naidu, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-Andhra Pradesh).

Speaking at the inauguration of an incubatee training programme at the Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) here on Monday, he said Startup India, the flagship initiative of the Centre, intended to build a strong ecosystem conducive for the growth of startups, apart from driving sustainable economic growth and generating large-scale employment.

‘Thrust to economy’

Speaking about liberalisation of the country’s economy in 1991 in his keynote address, Mr. Naidu, president of the Amara Raja group, said the new economic policy was market-driven and service-oriented.

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University incharge Vice-Chancellor V. Durga Bhavani said entrepreneurs “translated ideas into action” and hailed them for giving the much-needed thrust to economic development.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the SPMVV Bhavani explained case studies to provide insights into different incubators which had been converted into successful businesses.

SPMVV Registrar D.M. Mamatha hailed entrepreneurs for making use of the factors of production for the benefit of society by generating employment and improving the standard of living. “By 2020, India is set to become the world’s youngest country with 64% of the population in the working age group,” she added.

Adding value

Professors S. Jyothi, T. Tripura Sundari, R. Usha and Sita Kumari were present.

The programme is being organised by the SPMVV Society for Innovation Incubation Entreprenurship – Technology Business Incubator (SSIIE-TBI), which aims at adding value to business plans of students and helping them market them.

At the two-day session, 100 incubatees will receive guidance in converting their business plans into startups and networking with other entrepreneurs.