Agarbathi from used flowers soon from TTD

TTD EO visits Goshala, Sanskrit varsity

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making brisk progress in the preparation of Agarbathi (perfumed incense sticks) from cow products as well as the used floral garlands taken from the various temples under its umbrella.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday visited Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanashala (Dairy Farm), where a huge shed is being built for the purpose. The idea is to infuse the essence of flowers disposed of by temples into Panchagavya and similar mixture of cow-based products to produce Agarbathi and allied products.

Dairy Farm Director K. Haranath Reddy explained the various aspects of cattle fodder unit and the fodder mixing plants to the Executive Officer. Mr. Jawahar Reddy also sought to know the native cattle population and the quantum of fodder requirements and other aspects from the officials.

Earlier, Mr. Jawahar Reddy visited the library at National Sanskrit University (NSU), where ancient palm leaf manuscripts are preserved and digitised. Ancient literature such as Vedas, Upanishats, Jyotisha, Ayurveda, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Manu Dharma Shastra are among the rare texts preserved here, explained its Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma.

The Executive Officer asked the Sanskrit scholars to disseminate the information to farmers on ancient agricultural practices promoted by Parasara Maharshi.