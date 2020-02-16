Agarala Eswara Reddi, former Speaker, dead

Educationalist and statesman Agarala Eswara Reddi (87), who had served as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in combined Andhra Pradesh, died after a brief illness at the SVIMS hospital here on Sunday.

He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Reddi was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai one month ago following a lung infection. He later returned home. But, as his condition worsened, he was taken to a private hospital in Tirupati 10 days ago, and later shifted to SVIMS.

Popularly known as ‘AER’, Reddi was born at Thukivakam village of Renigunta mandal in Chittoor district in 1933.

He had become sarpanch of the village in 1957, and contested twice as Congress candidate for the Tirupati Assembly constituency.

He had served as Deputy Speaker during 1981-82 and was elevated to the post of Speaker in 1983.

An ardent follower of Madabhushi Ananthasayanam Ayyangar, a former parliamentarian from Chittoor who had served as Lok Sabha Speaker, Reddi had launched an institute, M.A. Ayyangar Institute of Public Affairs (MAIPA), in memory of his mentor to nurture policies on good governance and public administration.

When thespian N.T. Rama Rao launched the Telugu Desam Party and decided to take the plunge from Tirupati, several candidates shied away fearing imminent loss of face.

However, Reddi came to the party’s rescue and faced a crushing defeat, which he referred to as his “Waterloo moment.”

He had openly criticised the Congress for not recognising his “sacrifice” and compensating him for his “suicidal act,” which made him fade away from the State’s political landscape.

Turning to education, he had launched schools and colleges in the backward Rayalaseema region and authored several books on public administration.

Jagan’s condolences

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

AICC member K. Prameelamma, who hails from Tirupati, said that Reddi was “man of clean record and a role model in public life.”