April 27, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced sanctioning of ₹465 crore for some of the projects in the district at the public meeting organised at Narpala for disbursing aid under the Jagananna Vasthi Deevena scheme.

Singanamala SC Assembly Constituency MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi, during her opening address, sought ₹150 crore as Rehabilitation & Resettlement package for the Ullikallu and Ullikantipalli villagers, who lost their land under the Chagallu reservoir in the district.

The Chief Minister said that ₹35 crore would be invested for constructing BC Welfare School in East Narasapuram, Ambedkar Bhavan at Singanamala, ₹250 crore for laying a pipeline and implementing a lift scheme to bring water from Gandikota to Subbarayasagar so that Putluru and Yellanur mandals could get drinking water.

Two bridges, one low level and another high level, would be constructed at a cost of ₹26 crore. Similarly, ₹1 crore would be given for acquisition of land for Narpala Girls High School, ₹3 crore for maintenance of Mid-Pennar Project Canals.

Among those present included Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Sreecharan, Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Adviser on Education Aluru Sambasiva Reddy, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, and ZP chairperson B. Girijamma.