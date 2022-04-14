After two years, devotees witness Vasanthotsavams at Tirumala

Three-day annual spring festival begins with a procession

The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams commenced on a grand note at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Thursday.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy flanked on either side by his two divine consorts Sridevi and Bhoodevi were taken out in a procession to the venue, Vasanthotsava Mandapam, situated at the southwest corner of the hill temple where the priests ceremoniously gave them a celestial bath (thirumanjanam) amid the chanting of Panchasuktas by a battery of vedic pundits.

Adding grandeur to the festival, a forest rich with flora and fauna was recreated and set as the backdrop by the TTD’s garden department. The figurines of wild animals like the tiger, python, slender loris and those of the birds like swan, peacock, myna and parrot drew attention.

It is after a gap of two years that devotees were allowed to witness the spring festival.

Besides the senior and junior pontiffs of the temple, Additional Executive Officer Dharma Reddy and Dy. EO (temple) Ramesh Babu were present.