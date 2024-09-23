After TTD laddu row, Andhra Pradesh govt. mulls introducing new law for places of worship

In the wake of the controversy surrounding the alleged use of “animal fat” in the making of the famous Tirupati laddu prasadam, the Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly planning to explore whether there is a need for an Act that can ensure that the sanctity of religious places in the State is upheld.

Endowments Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy told The Hindu on Monday that the government is going to hold exhaustive discussions with stakeholders before deciding whether to go ahead with the process of bringing out a law. All opinions will be carefully considered and we will proceed with it only if everyone is on board, he said.

“The idea is to mandate all the places of worship in the State to abide by the customs, traditions, values, beliefs and rules in accordance with their respective religions. The new Act will also focus on the modalities of appointing the board of members or trustees of a religious institution in accordance with their religious beliefs and traditions. A person will not be considered for employment at a place of worship if they practise another religion,” Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said, stating that there were instances of non-Hindus being appointed as Board members or employees at certain famous temples under the YSRCP administration.

“Our government will take firm action to prevent any such incidents, and to protect the integrity and sanctity of the places of worship in the State,” the Minister said.

“The proposed legislation will not just strive to protect the sanctity of Hinduism but also those of all religions. It will ensure that places of worship do not deviate from their religious practices and traditions,” he added.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had also hinted at a special legislation to “clean up the managements system of places of worship of all religions by inducting credible persons belonging to only those religions on the administrative boards”.

‘Not just laddu’

The Minister claimed that adulterated ingredients were used not just in the making of laddu prasadam, but also for vada, pulihora and chakrapongali.

