After slight dip, corona curve spikes up again in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

04 August 2020 23:08 IST

State registers 9,747 new cases, tally goes up to 1,76,333

After a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the past three days, the State once again reported close to 10,000 cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday morning. The toll went up to 1,604, and with 9,747 new cases, the overall tally of positive cases increased to 1,76,333.

With 6,953 patients being discharged in the past one day, 95,625 persons so far recovered from COVID-19 and 79,104 are undergoing treatment. The total number of positive cases doubled in nine days.

Break-up

Three districts reported more than 1,000 cases each, while Guntur registered 12 deaths in the past one day. The new cases and deaths in the districts are as follows: East Godavari (1,371 cases, seven deaths), Anantapur (1,325 and six), Kurnool (1,016 and eight), Guntur (940 and 12), Visakhapatnam (863 and two), Kadapa (765 and 0), West Godavari (612 and one), Vizianagaram (591 and one), Nellore (557 and seven), Srikakulam (537 and six), Chittoor (526 and seven), Krishna (420 and nine), and Prakasam (224 cases and one death).

Meanwhile, more than half of the active cases were reported from five districts that recorded a huge number of cases in the past two weeks. They are East Godavari (10,558 active cases), Visakhapatnam (9,870), Kurnool (8,909), Anantapur (7,727), Guntur (7,113). They are followed by West Godavari (5,655), Chittoor (5,650), Kadapa (5,460), Nellore (5,319), Vizianagaram (3,705), Srikakulam (3,613), Prakasam (2,766) and Krishna (2,759).

Krishna district has the highest recovery rate of 64.24%, while Visakhapatnam has the lowest recovery rate at 33.59%. The recovery rate of COVID cases in the State is 54.23%.

Meanwhile, the number of samples tested has gone up to 21,75,070 with 64,147 tests being conducted in the past one day. The positivity rate of tests further increased to 8.11% and the mortality rate is at 0.91%. Also, the tests per million ratio has crossed 40,000-mark and reached 40,732. In other words, four persons for every hundred persons in the State were tested so far.