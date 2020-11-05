After lull, Vizag district sees 122 new cases, 2 deaths

The district has reported 122 new COVID-19 infections, taking the cumulative tally to 56,782.

After a brief lull, two persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 481 in the district. As many as 191 persons being treated for the COVID-19 have recovered during the same duration.

Recoveries cross 96%

With the new cases and discharges, the total number of recoveries from the district increased to 54,517 in Vizag, which is 96.01% of the total caseload.

Active cases further declined to 1,784, which is 3.14% of the total caseload

Among the total 319 clusters, just six are very active, 19 are active and 294 clusters are said to be dormant. The district administration has denotified 627 clusters.