After long, Prakasam sees zero COVID deaths

30 October 2020 01:01 IST

No room for complacency, warns Collector

Prakasam district registered zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in recent weeks as the pandemic curve began to witness a dip in south-coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Recoveries outnumbered admissions in both Prakasam and Nellore districts in the last 24 hours, in a much-needed encouragement for health officials working tirelessly to combat the pandemic.

The death toll remained unchanged in Prakasam district at 570, while in neighbouring Nellore district, one man succumbed to the virus, taking the district’s toll to 486, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Thursday night.

With 302 new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in both districts rose to 1.20 lakh. However, the number of active cases came down to 3,136 as 359 patients made a full recovery. Over 1.16 lakh patients have recovered from the virus in the two districts so far.

Prakasam Collector Pola Bhaskar, however, said there was no room for complacency. Flagging off an awareness rally organised by the District Rural Development Agency, Mr. Bhaskar said: “The health situation is under control now. COVID-19 deaths have abated, so have the number of new positive cases. More patients have also recovered.”

“However, there can be no room for complacency as the cases might rise once more if necessary precautionary measures are not followed. Grassroots-level functionaries have been given over 3,000 pulse oximeters to monitor blood oxygen levels and shift vulnerable patients swiftly to hospitals,” the Collector said.

With the advent of Deepavali in November, as well as several auspicious days in the month for solemnising weddings, and the reopening of schools, it is all the more important for people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols including social distancing, regular hand sanitising and wearing masks in order to avoid contracting the virus, the Collector said.