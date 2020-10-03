After long, Nellore reports zero deaths

ONGOLE/NELLORE

03 October 2020 00:47 IST

1,154 new cases registered in Nellore. Prakasam

Continuing the downward trend, more patients recovered from COVID in Prakasam and Nellore districts in the last 24 hours. With two deaths, the combined toll in the two districts marginally rose to 938.

After several days, the toll remained constant at 447 in Nellore district as it registered zero deaths during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night. In Prakasam district too, there were two deaths, a positive sign, while the toll went up to 491 during the period.

Health professionals heaved a sigh of relief as the number of persons recovering from the illness was more by over 600 when compared to fresh admissions to hospitals in the two districts.

As many as 1,836 persons in the two districts, including 1,154 in Prakasam district, recovered from the disease. However, the number of persons getting infected was 1,154 in the two districts, including 486 in Nellore district and 668 in Prakasam. As a result, the number of active cases came down to 10,613 in the two districts, including 3,953 in Nellore district.

While the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 1.04 lakh in the two districts, including 54,859 in Nellore district, the total number of recoveries stood at 93,455 in the two districts, including 42,549 in Prakasam district so far.