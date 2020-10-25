After long, Nellore reports fewer than 100 cases in a day

Active cases edge down to 1,885 in the district

Coronavirus caseload dropped to less than 4,500 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as the number of recoveries continued to surpass new cases in Nellore and Prakasam

For the third successive day, Nellore district recorded zero deaths. For the first time after several months, less than 100 persons tested positive on a single day in the district, while 188 patients got cured of the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, one patient succumbed to the disease during the period in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Saturday night.

With 266 persons testing positive, the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 58,219 in Prakasam district. However, the active cases fell to 2,608 in the district with 387 patients returning home recovering from the illness. The caseload dropped further to 1,885 in Nellore district.

Striking a note of caution, Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar exhorted people to take all precautionary steps including wearing face masks and washing hands frequently with soap or sanitizer to avoid contracting the virus. The number of cases may go up after opening of educational institutions from November 2, he said.

The district saw 209 deaths and 25,479 new cases in September but the toll fell to 47 and fresh cases to 5,626 in the first fornight of October The overall death rate in the district was 0.98%, according to a report compiled by the district administration.