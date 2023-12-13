After Karnataka and Telangana, why not Andhra Pradesh, says APCC president

December 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

After tasting victory in Karnataka and Telangana, the Congress leadership has shifted its focus on Andhra Pradesh.

Drawing inspiration from the party’s impressive poll performance in the two States, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju exudes confidence about the ensuing elections saying, “Why not Andhra Pradesh”?

With the Karanataka and Telangana victories boosting its sagging morale, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the party organised its first of the series of meetings planned to prepare the ground for the forthcoming elections in the State, on December 13 (Wednesday) at Andhra Ratna Bhavan.

Presiding over a meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee and Coordination Committee, Mr. Rudra Raju raised a slogan on “Maarpu Kaavali, Congress Raavali” (We want change, Congress should come to power) and said the party leaders and cadres should work with a renewed vigour now that they have strong support from their leaders not just in Andhra Pradesh, but also from Karnataka and Telangana where the Congress had demonstrated how political fortunes could be turned around with unity and hard work.

Informing that he had completed one year in the post on December 9, Mr. Rudra Raju said he had submitted a report on the activities undertaken by the party under his leadership during the last year. He said these meetings were being organised to devise the election strategy. Marathon discussions would take place to draw up action plans on how to face the forthcoming elections.

The main agenda would be to expose the failures of the Central and the State governments in protecting the interests of people in Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that decisions taken up by the party leadership on poll alliances and other key issues would be strictly adhered to.

The meeting was attended by party’s senior leaders such as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary C. D. Meyyappa and Christopher Tilak, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member N. Raghuveera Reddy, former Union Ministers Koppula Raju, Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan, J. D. Seelam, former Minister Bapiraju, former MP Thulasi Reddy, AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad, APCC working presidents Mastan Vali, Janga Gautham, Sunkara Padmasree and Rakesh Reddy and volunteers of NSUI, Mahila Congress, Seva Dal, Youth Congress.