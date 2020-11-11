After Dubbak win, BJP eyes Tirupati LS seat in by-election

Buoyed by the successful inroads made into the TRS stronghold of Dubbak constituency in Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence on winning the Tirupati LS constituency, where a by-election is necessitated by the demise of the incumbent MP Balli Durgaprasad Rao of YSR Congress.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the party’s State Secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu said the party would hoist its flag across Andhra Pradesh in the days to come. Though the people had a lot of hope and voted for Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he was resorting to undemocratic steps to cover up his corruption, he alleged.

Similarly, the TDP regime was voted out in view of its rampant corruption, which had actually doubled in the present dispensation. Mr. Ramesh Naidu also accused ruling as well as opposition party leaders of involvement in smuggling and trading of redsanders, thus plundering the national wealth. Kadapa district BJP general secretary Pesala Sambasiva Reddy, State leader Chalama Reddy and city secretary G.S.T. Lakshman Rao took part.

Earlier, the BJP leaders called on the family of deceased MLA Kandula Sivananda Reddy and expressed their condolences.