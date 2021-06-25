After drawing flak from SC, Andhra Pradesh cancels SSC, Intermediate Board exams

Left with no other choice in view of SC ruling: Minister

The State government has cancelled the SSC (10th Class) and Intermediate Board examinations.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh told a press conference that following the Supreme Court direction to complete the entire process of the examinations, including the declaration of results by July 31, the State was left with no choice but to cancel the exams.

The Minister said after reviewing the apex court’s ruling with the officials of the School Education Department and the Board of Intermediate Education, it was decided to cancel the exams.

“We have only Intermediate final year practical exam marks of the students available with us. A high power committee will be constituted to evolve patterns to be adopted for evaluation and allocation of marks,” said the Minister.

Responding to a reporter’s remark on government’s “indecisiveness” on conduct of the exams, Mr. Suresh said there was no ambiguity on the government stand on the issue from the beginning.

‘Always in favour’

“We were always in favour of conducting the examinations keeping in view the students’ academic future. We mentioned the same in the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court. But now that the apex court has fixed a deadline of 10 days and it is not possible to complete the entire examination process by July 31, we have decided to drop the exams,” Mr. Suresh said.