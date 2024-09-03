After devastating floods, Guntur braces for a fresh bout of rainfall in next two days

The Guntur district administration is bracing for a fresh spell of rainfall between September 3 and 5, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which can bring further inflows into the Krishna which is already in spate.

With moderate rainfall of 65 mm expected on September 3, 4, and 5 in Guntur district, Collector S. Nagalakshmi instructed officials concerned to remain vigilant. Ms. Nagalakshmi observed that there was a possibility of rain in Karnataka and Telangana, which could lead to heavy inflows into the Krishna.

The Collector said that due to heavy rains on August 30 and 31, the Krishna discharged 1.14 million cusecs of water. However, by the morning of September 3, the flow had reduced to 8,60,000 cusecs.

Ms. Nagalakshmi instructed all officials deployed in flood-affected areas to remain alert and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to pump out water from inundated areas, and providing necessary relief to the residents. She also urged caution as people might gather near flood-prone areas out of curiosity, risking their safety to take photographs.

The Collector confirmed that seven people had already lost their lives in the district due to the floods and stressed that no further loss of life should occur. Tahsildars and Municipal Commissioners were directed to assign duties to Secretariat staff and junior employees to take precautionary measures. An enumeration of flood-damaged areas is to be completed promptly, and essential supply kits are to be distributed to affected families. These kits will include 25 kg of rice, one kg each of toor dal, sugar, palm oil, potatoes, and onions. Distribution of these kits is to begin on the evening of September 3, she said.

According to government regulations, 50 kg of rice will be provided to families of fishermen and weavers affected by the floods. An enumeration of livestock deaths caused by the floods is also required. The Animal Husbandry Department was instructed to arrange fodder for the livestock in affected areas immediately.

With floodwaters receding, Panchayati Raj officials were ordered to initiate sanitation and desilting work. An ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each will be provided to the families of the seven deceased individuals. Additionally, an assessment of damage to auto-rickshaws, pushcarts, handlooms, materials, and finished goods caused by the floods will be conducted, she said.

Medical camps are to be set up in flood-affected areas to ensure the health and safety of the residents. The R&B and Panchayati Raj departments were tasked with repairing damaged roads, while the Electricity Department was instructed to restore power supply disrupted by the floods. Irrigation Department officials were asked to take necessary actions to restore canal bunds.

In response to the ongoing flood situation in the district, Collector Ms. Nagalakshmi conducted a teleconference with Municipal Commissioners, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs), Tahsildars, and officials from various departments including Medical, Panchayati Raj, Roads and Buildings (R&B), Animal Husbandry, Handlooms, and Civil Supplies.

During the conference, Joint Collector A. Bhargav Teja said that 8,200 families in flood-affected areas will receive essential supply kits. The kits are prepared and ready for distribution at the designated MLS points.