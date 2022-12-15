After Cyclone Mandous, thick blanket of fog envelops Anantapur

December 15, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Motorists face hard time as visibility on the NH-44 reduces to less than 100 metres; relative humidity goes up to 100%

Ramesh Susarla

Thick fog affected visibility on the NH-44 in Anantapur on Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Motorists faced a hard time as a thick blanket of fog enveloped Anantapur on December 15 (Thursday), with the visibility reduced to less than 100 metres on the National Highway-44.

K. Ashok Kumar, agrometeorologist of Rekulakunta Agriculture Research Station, described it as a temporary phenomenon after the Cyclone Mandous. A low-pressure weather system was prevailing on Anantapur and Sathya Sai Districts for two days, resulting in rains at isolated places.

After rain under the influence of Cyclone Mandous lased the district for four consecutive days, Anantapur recorded the relative humidity of 100% on December 14 nd 15 (Wednesday and Thursday). The rain abated on December 14 (Wednesday) and the temperature came down, resulting in thick fog, explained Mr. Ashok Kumar.

Anantapur recorded 85% humidity even after 10 a.m. on December 15 (Thursday), even as the temperature went up to 30° Celsius by afternoon. The minimum temperature was 18° Celsius. 

Mr. Ashok said that the foggy weather might continue for a few days more.

