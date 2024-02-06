After COVID, world became acutely aware of mental health, says NIMHANS Director

February 06, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mental health has traditionally had a much lower priority than physical health. This is somewhat misplaced, as one in 10 persons has a diagnosable mental condition as estimated by the National Mental Health Survey, 2016, said Pratima Murthy, Director and Senior Professor of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Bengaluru.

Addressing the 26th annual convocation of Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences, she said the survey proved that there were about 150 million Indians who needed service for mental health related problems. In addition to common mental disorders like depression, anxiety and substance use disorders, severe mental illnesses were also associated with premature mortality and disability. “With increasing longevity, dementia is another challenging condition that we need to address. Another growing cause for concern is the loss of valuable human capital through suicide,” she said, adding that it was a growing concern among adolescents, youth adults and elderly alike.

Referring to suicides in persons pursuing higher education and among medical trainees, she said it was an issue of immediate concern.

She said post-COVID-19 the world became acutely aware of the need to treat mental health conditions alongside physical illnesses. “It has also to some extent, helped in reducing the stigma around help-seeking for mental health conditions.” The rights-based Mental Health Care Act and initiatives like Tele Manas were some of the steps taken to improve mental health among people, she said.

Addressing the passing-out batch of the graduates, she said they were getting into a profession when exciting things are happening in the knowledge and technology domains of medicine-something that is both an opportunity and a threat. “As long as you aspire to and imbibe the qualities of a good physician, technology will provide you the armamentarium but never replace you, now or in the future.

Dr. Pratima was conferred with a Doctor of Science by the Governor Abdul Nazeer in the capacity of the Chancellor of the University. Medals and certificates of merit were awarded to meritorious students across Medical, Dental, Ayush, Nursing and allied health sciences disciplines by the Chancellor.

Vice-Chancellor K. Babji read out a report on the university’s achievements during the year 2022-23. Registrar Radhika Reddy, the Executive Council members, Deans of faculties and others were present.

